Kontoor Brands: A Working Capital Story

Jan. 27, 2023 9:21 AM ETKontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB)
Larry Saunders profile picture
Larry Saunders
966 Followers

Summary

  • Kontoor Brands has protected pricing on its clothing brand assets Lee and Wrangler while inflation has risen, and gross revenues have been healthy.
  • However, the inventory build-up in Q3 of 2022 was historically high, and cash available on the balance sheet historically low, and debt has grown.
  • Managing the inventory down and replenishing cash without giving up pricing gains will be the key metric to watch.

Leon Bridges x Wrangler Collaboration Media Launch Event

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment

If I had been asked a year ago to name the first thing that came to mind in connection to the clothing brand Wrangler, I no doubt would have said something like "blue jeans" or "denim," and in fact I have

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Kontoor Brands Gross Margin Trends

Kontoor Brands Gross Margin Trends (Author's spreadsheet; data from Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Kontoor Brands and Select Peers Valuation Measures

Kontoor Brands and Select Peers Valuation Measures (Author's spreadsheet; data from Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Larry Saunders profile picture
Larry Saunders
966 Followers
My professional background is in church work, but I left that vocation in 2012. In 2015, I earned an MBA from the Aix-Marseille University, located in in Aix-en-Provence in southern France. I currently live and work in the midwest with my spouse, children, and a cat who seems to like me more than she likes anyone else in our house.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KTB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.