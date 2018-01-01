Qualtrics International: Great Growth, Interesting Catalyst Create Enthusiasm

Jan. 27, 2023 8:53 AM ETQualtrics International Inc. (XM)SAP
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Marketplace

Summary

  • Qualtrics International Inc.'s shares soared after management reported positive financials for the final quarter of 2022, and news broke that its largest shareholder is interested in selling its stake.
  • This 71% stake in the company could have major ramifications for all parties involved, but the devil will be in the details.
  • Qualtrics International is growing really well and bottom line results are improving, but the uncertainty and the price of the firm make me more neutral on the business for now.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Multi racial group of people working with Paperwork on a board room table at a business presentation or seminar.

courtneyk

Buying into rapidly growing technology companies can be a great way to generate strong returns. It can also be a great way to lose a lot of money. But add into the picture the fact that you might now have an

Qualtrics International Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Qualtrics International Customers

Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Q4 Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Qualtrics International Backlog

Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Forecast

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

XM stock Trading Multiples

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
25.24K Followers
Robust cash flow analyses of oil and gas companies

Daniel is currently the manager of Avaring Capital Advisors, LLC, a registered investment advisor that oversees one hedge fund, and he runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.