Rheinmetall: Fiscal Constraints May Get In The Way Of War Premium

Jan. 27, 2023
Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
6.96K Followers

Summary

  • It is generally accepted as an unassailable fact that the Ukraine conflict will lead to a sales bonanza for certain weapons producers.
  • With the news that Leopard tanks are on their way to Ukraine, it might be argued that the maker of the tank, Rheinmetall, will greatly benefit.
  • Rheinmetall's stock price has doubled since the Ukraine war started. There are widespread expectations of European countries ramping up military hardware spending, which is what the market is bullish about.
  • The other side of the equation seems to be ignored, namely the fact that Europe has suffered permanent economic damage as a result of the conflict, therefore, fiscal resources are likely to be strained.
  • EU countries are feeling increasingly fiscally stretched, with rising borrowing costs, and social spending needs, in the face of a severe energy crisis, as well as other economic support measures. Defense spending is likely to be cut, not increased in the long term.

German main battle tank stands on german map silhouette

huettenhoelscher/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis: Rheinmetall AG (OTCPK:RNMBY) stock has been on a tear since the start of the war in Ukraine. It more than doubled in price, on expectations that the war will lead to a rush in

Rheinmetall Q3, 2022 financial results

Rheinmetall

Rheinmetal stock & financial profile

Rheinmetall stock and financial profile (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
6.96K Followers
My name is Zoltan Ban, I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

