Arcos Dorados Holdings: Attractive At Current Level

Jan. 27, 2023 10:12 AM ETArcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)
Principal Investor profile picture
Principal Investor
33 Followers

Summary

  • ARCO is a leader in the QSR industry, which is growing faster than other foodservice segments.
  • Arcos Dorados has been investing in its online capabilities and is planning to continue with 25% of capex for the next few years, mostly going to digital strategy.
  • Arcos is trading at steep discounts of almost 21% vs. its 3-year average and 10% vs. its 5-year average, which is unjustified in my view.
  • My $12 NTM price target is derived through an assumed EV/EBITDA of 7x at the end of FY23.

McDonald"s Restaurant Building Exterior

M. Suhail

Thesis

I believe freestanding units offer a good value proposition, given their drive-thru and delivery capabilities, and customer traffic that isn't dependent on shopping malls -which could be impacted by social distancing measures and an adverse consumer environment- a reason why the

ARCO's stock price movement

ARCO's stock price movement (Seeking Alpha)

Top 10 largest fast food chains worldwide

Top 10 largest fast food chains worldwide (Alltopeverything)

Arcos' digital transformation timeline

Arcos' digital transformation timeline (Company Source)

Arco's steep valuation discount vs. Peers

Arco's steep valuation discount vs. Peers (Ycharts)

This article was written by

Principal Investor profile picture
Principal Investor
33 Followers
I focus on high-growth plays and use fundamental analysis to identify investment opportunities. I have over 10 years of experience as a sell-side analyst and have extensively covered small-cap stocks mainly in the tech and healthcare sector.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.