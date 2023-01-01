Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Still Highly Leveraged To The Aero Recovery

Summary

  • USAP's fourth quarter results were only slightly below my expectations, but misalignment between surcharges and material costs undermined gross profits.
  • The backlog continues to grow, more than doubling from the prior year, as aerospace demand continues to recover.
  • Aerospace should remain strong for several years, with widebody production only just getting back on the recovery track later this year, and oil/gas could also be a source of strength.
  • USAP isn't a high-quality play on the aerospace market's demand for specialty alloys (that would be ATI or CRS), but the shares should perform better as operations normalize.

The molten metal is poured from the ladle into the metallurgical furnace

Nordroden/iStock via Getty Images

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) has been a frustrating way to play the recovery in aerospace (a key customer for specialty metal alloys), as multiple operational challenges have limited the company's revenue and profit leverage

