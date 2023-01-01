TSMC: The Undervaluation Won't Last Long

Summary

  • TSMC remains committed to long-term expansion that would ensure the company's dominant market share.
  • TSMC appears confident of a relatively good recovery in the second half of 2023, and its gross margin resilience in the downturn underlines pricing power.
  • TSMC likely won't stay at such historically low levels for long in light of the strong growth outlook in the following year or two.
3D rendering of cyberpunk AI. Circuit board. Technology background. Central Computer Processors CPU and GPU concept. Motherboard digital chip. Tech science background. Integrated communication processor.

jiefeng jiang

Investment Thesis

The undergoing semiconductor sector downturn, the ongoing geopolitical tensions, and the Chip wars between the US and China have crashed the industry's valuation. However, the downturn has offered long-term investors the chance to buy companies that will dominate our increasingly

Chart
Data by YCharts

TSMC's Presentation (investor.tsmc.com)

www.anandtech.com/show/17452/tsmc-readies-five-3nm-process-technologies-with-finflex

www.anandtech.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM, INTC, AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

