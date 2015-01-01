Kirkland's: Holiday Sales Bring Little Joy

Jan. 27, 2023 11:03 AM ETKirkland's, Inc. (KIRK)
A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
324 Followers

Summary

  • Kirkland's relies heavily on seasonal Christmas and Harvest highs; however, both Q3 2022 sales and soon-to-be-released Q4 2022 have fallen short of expectations.
  • Kirkland's debt is rising, free cash flow is increasingly negative, sales are typically much lower in Q1 and Q2, and there is much inventory to get through.
  • I'm cautious of Kirkland's weakening fundamentals, industry headwinds and lack of growth potential.
Kirkland"s strip mall location. Kirkland"s sells home decor accessories.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) is another home furnishing company riding the current wave of the COVID-19 boom, followed by increased competition, demand drop, and ongoing economic headwinds. The market is losing faith in the business, which now only has a market cap of $46.94 million, while its

This article was written by

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
324 Followers
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.