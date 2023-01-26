LVMH: Buy For 2023 And Beyond

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
3.62K Followers

Summary

  • Arguably, LVMH's 2022 performance has been nothing less than unexpectedly spectacular - reflecting on the multitude of macroeconomic challenges that pressured the demand for luxury goods.
  • I am optimistic for the luxury market outlook going into 2023, as the COVID reopening in China will likely provoke a surge in the demand for luxury goods.
  • Looking beyond the China reopening boom, the luxury market remains in a structural growth trend, expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4-5% through 2025.
  • I upgrade my target price for LVMH stock to $190.53 (LVMUY reference). Reiterate 'Buy' rating.

Louis Vuitton Island Maison, Singapore

zhnger

Thesis

In early August 2022, despite macroeconomic challenges that were clearly not favorable to luxury, I argued that LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) (OTCPK:LVMUY) stock is a 'Buy'. Since then company's equity investors have gained approximately 21% of value, as compared to

LVMH vs SPY TTM performance

Seeking Alpha

LVMH 2022 Snapshot

LVMH 2022 Snapshot Report

LVMH valuation

Author's EPS Estimates & Calculations

LVMH valuation sensitivity table

Author's EPS Estimates & Calculations

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
3.62K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not financial advice.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.