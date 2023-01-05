XPO: Entering A Golden Age Of Outperformance

Summary

  • There are nuances in the U.S. truckload industry that are often overlooked and misunderstood. XPO's recent spinoff provides a compelling investment opportunity with 75% upside.
  • The U.S. less-than-truckload industry is structurally attractive with a long growth runway.
  • A pure-play LTL business leads to a stronger business profile.
  • XPO's capacity additions will lead to market share gains and margin expansion.
  • Momentum is strong with a healthy demand outlook.

Trucks at an XPO Logistics distribution point in San Jose, California

Sundry Photography

LTL vs Full Truckload Market Comparison

LTL vs Full Truckload Market Comparison (Coyote Logistics, CDI Research)

US GDP Growth vs LTL Price Index

US GDP Growth vs LTL Price Index (Fred Economic Data, CDI Research)

2021 US LTL Market Share

2021 US LTL Market Share (Logistics Management, CDI Research)

US Retail E-commerce Revenue

US Retail E-commerce Revenue (eMarketer, CDI Research)

US E-Commerce Retail Sales as % of Total Sales

US E-Commerce Retail Sales as % of Total Sales (United States Census Bureau, CDI Research)

2-year revenue CAGR of LTL and Brokerage business

2-year revenue CAGR of LTL and Brokerage business (Company Filings, CDI Research)

LTL vs Brokerage Business Gross Margins

LTL vs Brokerage Business Gross Margins (XPO, CDI Research)

Trucking Stocks Relative Performance

Trucking Stocks Relative Performance (TradingView, CDI Research)

US Manufacturing PMI

US Manufacturing PMI (US ISM Manufacturing PMI, CDI Research)

US Manufacturing PMI Inventories

US Manufacturing PMI Inventories (US ISM Manufacturing PMI, CDI Research)

2023 GRI Increases

2023 GRI Increases (Koho, CDI Research)

Surprise vs Consensus History

Surprise vs Consensus History (CDI Research)

XPO 1-yr fwd EV/EBIT

XPO 1-yr fwd EV/EBIT (CDI Research)

XPO Fair Value Estimate

XPO Fair Value Estimate (CDI Research)

LTM EV/EBIT Valuation Comps

LTM EV/EBIT Valuation Comps (CDI Research)

EU Trucking Revenues QoQ

EU Trucking Revenues QoQ (CDI Research)

EU Trucking Gross Margins

EU Trucking Gross Margins (CDI Research)

CDI stands for Claim - Data - Insight, which summarizes how we think and communicate investing ideas.CDI Research provides sharp investment theses focusing on the most material drivers of a security's performance.In a world of excess information, we identify the handful of factors that really matter for future performance and assess investment ideas based on our view of those few critical drivers. We hate jargon and complex language. And we ensure our research pieces are accessible to all.The team behind CDI Research operate a family office. We are generalists across asset classes, sectors and geographies. We play both long and short over a medium-term time horizon. Our goal is to beat the S&P500 on a total return basis over the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in XPO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

