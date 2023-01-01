Where Will Raytheon Be In 5 Years?

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
20.78K Followers

Summary

  • In this article, we assess Raytheon's long-term potential, using its earnings, industry developments, and other forces that drive its ability to grow.
  • After three mixed years, Raytheon is back on track, thanks to rebounding demand in its defense and commercial segments and normalizing supply chains and global air traffic numbers.
  • Given its ability to accelerate EBITDA and free cash flow growth after 2023, I expect that RTX shares are likely to deliver double-digit returns over the next five years.

Patriot Missiles Deployed Around Tel Aviv

David Silverman

Introduction

It's time to talk about one of my all-time favorite dividend growth stocks: Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX). A lot has happened since I wrote my most recent article in October 2022, when I expanded my position by 8%. The

Image

Seeking Alpha

Image

Raytheon Technologies

Image

Raytheon Technologies

Image

Raytheon Technologies

Image

TIKR.com

Image

TIKR.com

Finviz Chart

FINVIZ

Image

Defense One

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
20.78K Followers
I'm a Buy-Side Macro Expert/Financial Markets Analyst. On Seeking Alpha, I discuss a wide range of topics including long-term dividend (growth) investments, mid-term trading opportunities, commodities, rates, and related. A big part of my philosophy is to incorporate as much macro as possible in my articles as it helps investors to make their own decisions and to be on top of all major developments. My DMs are always open. Also, I'm on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) in case you want to say hi! Long-Term Dividend HoldingsPSA, DUK, HD, PEP, RTX, UNP, VLO, DE, ABBV, CAT, HBAN, NSC, LHX, XOM, CVX, CP, LMT, NOC, CME, DHR, EXR

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RTX, NOC, LMT, LHX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.