Federal Reserve Watch: Quantitative Tightening Continues

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve continues on its quantitative tightening path, a path that has now resulted in a $428 billion reduction in its securities portfolio.
  • Furthermore, the liquidity position of commercial banks has fallen by almost $900 billion as the Fed has supported increases in the Federal Funds rate.
  • Now, a new issue has been added to its efforts, an issue concerning the amount of debt the federal government can issue.
  • As of this date, there is no narrative concerning this issue that points to an easy solution for anybody.
  • The past is now catching up with the present: irresponsible use of debt always returns to the present and must be dealt with.

Interest Rates and The Federal Reserve - Sunset

Douglas Rissing

The Federal Reserve continued its quantitative tightening in the last banking week, overseeing a $16.1 billion decline in its securities portfolio.

From December 28, 2022, through January 25, 2023, the Fed's securities portfolio has declined by $81.9 billion.

Securities Held Outright

Securities Held Outright: Wednesday Level (Federal Reserve)

Reserve Balances

Reserve Balances With Federal Reserve Banks (Federal Reserve)

Federal Funds Effective Rate

Federal Funds Effective Rate (Federal Reserve)

Comments

