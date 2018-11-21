Catalyst Watch: FOMC, Alphabet And Recession (Podcast)

Jan. 28, 2023 7:00 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL
Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Holds Press Conference

Drew Angerer

Today’s show focuses on the catalyst watch for the week of January 29. Seeking Alpha Senior Managing Editor, Kim Khan speaks with Julie Morgan about the upcoming FOMC meeting. He also gives a preview of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) earnings. In addition, Khan discusses Q4 GDP and what analysts are saying about a recession in 2023. Learn more about these stocks with Seeking Alpha Premium.

This article was written by

