Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts and SpotifyToday’s show focuses on the catalyst watch for the week of January 29. Seeking Alpha Senior Managing Editor, Kim Khan speaks with Julie Morgan about the upcoming FOMC meeting. He also gives a preview of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) earnings. In addition, Khan discusses Q4 GDP and what analysts are saying about a recession in 2023. Learn more about these stocks with Seeking Alpha Premium.
This article was written by
Comments