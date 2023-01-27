SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 27, 2023 11:04 AM ETSSAB AB (publ) (SSAAF), SSAAY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.62K Followers

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCPK:SSAAF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 27, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Per Hillström - Head, Investor Relations

Martin Lindqvist - President and Chief Executive Officer

Leena Craelius - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Krishan Agarwal - Citibank

Tristan Gresser - BNP Paribas Exane

Dominic O’Kane - JPMorgan

Rochus Brauneiser - Kepler Cheuvreux

Bastian Synagowitz - Deutsche Bank

Alain Gabriel - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Jones - UBS

Per Hillström

Welcome to this presentation of the SSAB Q4 and Full Year Report for 2022. My name is Per Hillström. I am Head of Investor Relations. And with us today here is President and CEO, Martin Lindqvist and also our CFO, Leena Craelius. And the agenda, Martin will start to go through the year and the quarter, another record year for SSAB. Leena will go into the financials a bit more in detail. And then Martin will handle the outlook and the summary. And we finish off, as usual, with questions and answers. So by that, please, Martin, take the stage.

Martin Lindqvist

Thank you, Per and good morning. 2022 was, I would say, a very volatile year with a lot of things that we needed to handle with – started with the invasion of Ukraine, problems with transports and so on, but having said that, we had a very good year.

And if we start with one of the most important KPIs safety, we continue to improve our lost time injury frequency. We were just above 1.0, which is compared to the history, really good and I would also say compared to the industry on a good level. We are not done. We need to come down to zero and we have, of course, the ambitions to become the safest steel company in the world. We also had record earnings. The adjusted operating profit was

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.