bluebird bio: More Share Dilution Likely

Jan. 27, 2023 12:14 PM ETbluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)BEAM, CRSP, EDIT, NTLA, VRTX
Summary

  • The implications of upcoming payor decisions and profitability dynamics for BLUE's therapies will have industry-wide ramifications as peers prepare to follow suit with their newly-developed therapies targeting rare-genetic diseases.
  • Despite the high price of BLUE's therapies, I don't see a significant commercial opportunity in its target markets.
  • The company's balance sheet is weak, and management will likely raise more equity to fund its commercial operations. Investors should expect more share dilution.

Dilution dictionary definition close-up. Shallow depth of field.

Vitezslav Vylicil/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was founded with the goal of making gene therapy a safe and reliable treatment for patients. The company produces LentiGlobin, a gene therapy product for patients with blood disorders like sickle

Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

