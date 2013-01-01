Peloton Vs. Technogym For The Title Of Best Fitness Stock

Jan. 27, 2023 12:34 PM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON), TCCHF
BlackNote Investment profile picture
BlackNote Investment
5 Followers

Summary

  • Peloton is a U.S. company that operates in the fitness industry, offering a subscription-based model that allows users to access live streaming and on-demand fitness and wellness courses.
  • The Italian company Technogym is a leading provider of fitness equipment and solutions for fitness centers and wellness clubs all over the world.
  • Technogym's business model and strong brand recognition make it a good investment opportunity at the right price.
  • Peloton will struggle to turn its business model profitable soon, making it a bad investment opportunity.

Peloton Pauses Production Of Its Bike As Demand Decreases

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

On one side we have Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON), a U.S. company founded in 2012, while on the other side we have Technogym (OTCPK:TCCHF), an Italian company founded in 1983. If you have ever entered a

Calculation of thechnogym expected growth rate in revenues

Technogym expected growth rate (Personal Data)

Calcualtion of Peloton expected growth rate

Peloton expected growth rate (Personal Data)

technogym 5Y meadian operating margin and ROIC

Technogym median operating margin & ROIC (Personal Data)

Projections of technogym future performances

Technogym's performance projections (Personal Data)

projection of Peloton future performance

Peloton's performance projection (Personal Data)

This article was written by

BlackNote Investment profile picture
BlackNote Investment
5 Followers
I'm a financial analyst focused on stock analysis using the DCF model. My analysis focuses on US, European and Chinese companies for long-term investment opportunities. Check my youtube channel BlackNote Investments https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8rqJsIjenaprbw0446OxaQ

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.