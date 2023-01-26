Freeport-McMoRan: Destruction Is Already Over

Jan. 27, 2023 12:52 PM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)HG1:COM2 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • Despite Freeport-McMoRan's solid Q4 earnings report, the market failed to respond positively, possibly indicating that investor optimism had already been priced in.
  • Although the company expects a rise in average production costs for copper due to inflationary pressures in 2023, the headwinds are expected to be less severe than in 2022.
  • Investors who haven't jumped on the bandwagon should think twice before making a move, as strategists have also become strongly bullish on copper prices.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Bullish and Bearish stock market 3D render

FeelPic

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) reported its Q4 earnings results recently, but its upward momentum has continued to stall at its January highs.

The company reported a double beat on revenue and adjusted EPS. However, buyers were unmoved, as they likely anticipated more from

FCX copper price change % and production change %

FCX copper price change % and production change % (Company filings)

FCX price chart (weekly)

FCX price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Are you looking to strategically enter the market and optimize gains?

Unlock the key to successful growth stock investments with our expert guidance on identifying lower-risk entry points and capitalizing on them for long-term profits. As a member, you'll also gain access to exclusive resources including:

  • 24/7 access to our model portfolios

  • Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster

  • Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas

  • Access to all our charts with specific entry points

  • Real-time chatroom support

  • Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
21.02K Followers
Sifting through the ultimate growth stocks for your portfolio

Unlock the secrets of successful investing with JR Research - led by founder and lead writer JR. Our dedicated team is laser-focused on providing you with the clarity you need to make confident investment decisions.

Transform your investment strategy with our popular marketplace service - specializing in a price-action-based approach to uncovering the hottest growth and technology stocks, backed by in-depth fundamental analysis. Plus, stay ahead of the game with our general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries.

Improve your returns and stay ahead of the curve with our short- to medium-term stock analysis. We not only identify long-term potential but also seize opportunities to profit from short-term market swings, using a combination of long and short set-ups. Join us and start seeing experiencing the quality of our service today.

My LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/seekjo







Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.