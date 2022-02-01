HFND: Interesting Concept But Wait For More Data

Summary

  • The HFND ETF aims to replicate the gross returns of the hedge fund industry through ETFs and futures.
  • It is managed by Bob Elliott, a former fund manager at Bridgewater Associates.
  • While the concept is intriguing, I fear the execution may end up replicating mediocre returns since average hedge fund strategy returns can be very modest in any given year.

The Unlimited HFND Multi Strategy Return Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:HFND) aims to give retail investors access to hedge fund investment styles through its proprietary machine learning investment process that aims to replicate the gross returns of the hedge fund

HFND portfolio holdings

Figure 1 - HFND portfolio holdings (unlimitedetfs.com)

HFND has limited performance history

Figure 2 - HFND has limited performance history (unlimitedetfs.com)

HFND YTD 2023 returns

Figure 3 - HFND YTD 2023 returns (morningstar.com)

Eurekahedge macro hedge fund index

Figure 4 - Eurekahedge macro hedge fund index (eurekahedge.com)

Eurekahedge long/short equity index

Figure 5 - Eurekahedge long/short equity index (eurekahedge.com)

SPY returned 265.8% in the same timeframe

Figure 6 - SPY returned 265.8% in the same timeframe (Seeking Alpha)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

