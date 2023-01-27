Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.62K Followers

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 27, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nathan Rutledge - IR

Horacio Rozanski - President and Chief Executive Officer

Matt Calderone - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call Participants

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies

Bert Subin - Stifel

Louie DiPalma - William Blair

Cai von Rumohr - Cowen

Eric Allen - Wells Fargo

Tobey Sommer - Truist

Mariana Perez Mora - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Booz Allen Hamilton's Earnings Call covering Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, there will be an opportunity for questions.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Mr. Nathan Rutledge.

Nathan Rutledge

Thanks, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us Thanks, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Booz Allen's third quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings call. We hope you've had an opportunity to read the press release that we issued earlier this morning. We have also provided presentation slides on our website and are now on Slide 2.

With me today to talk about our business and financial results are Horacio Rozanski, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Matt Calderone, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

As shown on the disclaimer on Slide 3, please keep in mind that some of the items we will discuss this morning are forward-looking, and may relate to future events or future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from forecasted results discussed in our filings with the SEC and on this call.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.