Chinese Companies Raise Big Bucks In New York, Hong Kong

Jan. 27, 2023 2:34 PM ETGDS, HSAI, ASPHF, IQ, BILI, HTHT, ATAT, MOMO, LDOC, SSR1 Comment
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.42K Followers

Summary

  • Eight Chinese companies have collectively raised more than $2 billion this month in Hong Kong and New York, seizing on recent positive market sentiment.
  • The movement could augur a new fundraising wave as Chinese companies issue new shares and make IPOs after a pause of more than a year.
  • The rally has sparked a rush by cash-starved Chinese companies to raise money while investors are still feeling generous.

Chinese Business Team

chinaface/E+ via Getty Images

Eight U.S.- and Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies have collectively raised more than $2 billion this month, mostly through new share issues

Long-suffering U.S.- and Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies are taking advantage of recent positive sentiment to raise

Chinese Companies Raise Big Bucks In New York, Hong Kong

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.42K Followers
Profit on the recent rally for Chinese stocks at Bamboo Works(www.thebambooworks.com), the premium source for news about US-listed Chinese companies.Bamboo Works provides news on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.