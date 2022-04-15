PZC: I Would Expect Modest Gains For This California Muni Fund

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Marketplace

Summary

  • PZC is similar to other PIMCO muni CEFs in that it has had a volatile few months. This comes on the backdrop of higher interest rates and a distribution cut.
  • With this backdrop, I believe the worst of things has passed. PZC sits at its par value on the open market and offers an attractive yield - especially to California residents.
  • The valuation can support positions, although I am not overly bullish on this fund because there are similar options out there for cheaper prices.
  • I continue to favor the muni sector because of broad economic weakness that I feel will pressure equities in the first half of 2023. However, California's tax structure is a potential drawback, given its over-reliance on higher-income individuals.
  • These are the households that are hurt the most when the market falls, which could pressure forward tax receipts for the state.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

San Francisco Municipal Railway, MUNI.

Takako Hatayama-Phillips/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund invests

1-Year Performance

1-Year Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Current Prices

Current Prices (PZC) (PIMCO)

Yield Curve

Yield Curve (St, Louis Fed)

Sector Performance (YTD)

Sector Performance (YTD) (S&P Global)

PZC's Sector Breakdown

PZC's Sector Breakdown (PIMCO)

Reliance on the Wealthy

Reliance on the Wealthy (LA Times)

Muni Defaults (By Year & Sector)

Muni Defaults (By Year & Sector) (Charles Schwab)

Consider the Income Lab

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
7.89K Followers
CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields

Macro-focused investor, working for a major U.S. bank. I grew up in New York, but escaped to North Carolina. I was a D1 athlete in college (men's tennis) and compete competitively to this day. My Bachelor's and MBA are both in Finance.

I provide reasoned, fact-based analysis of different funds and sectors. I list my portfolio here so readers can gain insight into what I am buying/holding, what I'm not, and how that lines up with the views I present in my articles. 

Broad market: VOO; QQQ; DIA, RSP

Sectors: VPU / BUI; VDE, RYE; KBWB; XRT

Non-US: EWC; EWU; EIRL; EWA

Dividends: DGRO; SDY, SCHD

Municipals/Debt Funds: NEA, BBN, PDO, PCK, VCV, PML

Stocks: WMT, JPM, MAA, SWBI, MCD, DG, WM

Cash position: 20%

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEA, BBN, PCK, PML, VCV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.