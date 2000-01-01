SVB Financial: 30% Downside After Rally That Makes No Sense

Jan. 27, 2023 2:30 PM ETSVB Financial Group (SIVB)
CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
4.68K Followers

Summary

  • Q4 was worse than expected, even with some questionable add-ins.
  • Even with backend-weighted and highly aspirational guidance, stock is expensive.
  • Post-earnings rally feels like a short squeeze that leaves 30%+ downside.

Risk management and mitigation to reduce exposure for financial investment, projects, engineering, businesses. Concept with manager"s hand turning knob to low level. Reduction strategy.

NicoElNino

The Quarter

SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) reported Q4 EPS of $4.62, which missed consensus estimates of $5.27. Beats versus guidance in NIM (net interest margin), results from the securities division, and the tax rate was offset by higher-than-expected expenses and loan loss provisions, which almost doubled from

Chart of US VC Investment

US VC Investment (SVB Financial Presentation)

Bar chart of US VC Investment

US VC Investment by Quarter (SIVB Presentation)

This article was written by

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
4.68K Followers
Cash flow focused investor comfortable across the capital structure. Prefer to find undervalued steady cash flow generators on the long side and declining cash flow situations with unsustainable balance sheets on the short side.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SIVB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.