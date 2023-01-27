First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 27, 2023 2:35 PM ETFirst Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.62K Followers

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 27, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Haseyama - Investor Relations Manager

Robert Harrison - Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Jamie Moses - Chief Financial Officer

Ralph Mesick - Chief Risk Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steven Alexopoulus - J.P. Morgan

Andrew Liesch - Piper Sandler

Kelly Motta - KBW

Jared Shaw - Wells Fargo Securities

Laurie Hunsicker - Compass Point

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Hawaiian Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Kevin Haseyama, Investor Relations Manager. Please go ahead.

Kevin Haseyama

Thank you, Shannon, and thank you everyone, for joining us as we review our financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. With me today are Bob Harrison, Chairman, President, and CEO; Jamie Moses, Chief Financial Officer; and Ralph Mesick, Chief Risk Officer.

We have prepared a slide presentation that we will refer to in our remarks today. The presentation is available for downloading and viewing on our website at fhb.com in the Investor Relations section.

During today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements. So, please refer to Slide 1 for our safe harbor statement. We may also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. The appendix to this presentation contains reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measurements to the most directly comparable GAAP measurements.

And now, I'll turn the call over to Bob.

Robert Harrison

Good morning, everyone. And I'd like to start by welcoming our new CFO, Jamie Moses. He brings us wealth of banking experience and proven track record in financial management. We're excited to welcome Jamie to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.