Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 27, 2023 2:47 PM ETByline Bancorp, Inc. (BY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.62K Followers

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brooks Rennie - Director, Investor Relations

Alberto Paracchini - President

Tom Bell - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Mark Fucinato - Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ben Gerlinger - Hovde Group

Terry McEvoy - Stephens

Nathan Race - Piper Sandler

Brian Martin - Janney

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Byline Bancorp's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Forem and I will be your conference operator today. [Operator Instructions] Please note the conference call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to introduce Brooks Rennie, Head of Investor Relations for Byline Bancorp to begin the conference call.

Brooks Rennie

Thank you, Forem. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today for the Byline Bancorp Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. In accordance with Regulation FD, this call is being recorded and is available via webcast on our Investor Relations website along with our earnings release and the corresponding presentation slides.

Management would like to remind everyone that certain statements made on today's call involve projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. We caution that such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other forward factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. The Company's risk factors are disclosed and discussed in its SEC filings.

In addition, certain slides contain and we may refer to non-GAAP measures, which are intended to supplement but not substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures, reconciliation for these numbers can be found within the appendix of the earnings release. For additional information about risks and uncertainties, please see the forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.