Warehouses De Pauw NV (WDPSF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 27, 2023 2:54 PM ETWarehouses De Pauw NV (WDPSF)
Start Time: 09:00 January 1, 0000 9:46 AM ET

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCPK:WDPSF)

Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call

January 27, 2023, 09:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joost Uwents - CEO

Mickaël Van Den Hauwe - CFO

Alexander Makar - Corporate Finance Analyst

Conference Call Participants

Joost Uwents

Welcome, everybody. Wolvertem calling, like they say, in the newspapers. Let’s look together once for the last time shortly to '22 and try to look forward to '23 and further on. 2022 was the year with the biggest increase of the cost of capital, our beloved WACC in nearly 40 years as mentioned in a study by Citigroup, and this has had an enormous impact on the real estate sector. We had to rethink models and profitability. But yes, we adopted with team WDP, supported by structural demand for warehouse space as a part of the global supply chain. WDP is ready for the new reality. Let’s look into the details.

We made again a fantastic presentation with all the details. But, as usual, we will not go through in detail through the whole presentation, but we will focus first on some hot topics. And afterwards, you can ask all your questions on the presentation, and others by chat in the Q&A, which will be organized by Alexander. But first, let's go back for the last time to '22.

I think we can be proud that we realized a further growth of our earnings per share of 13%, up to €1.25, based on a very nice and very good balance sheet with a loan to value of 35% and a full house 99% occupancy rate together with the pipeline of realized and project in realization, we are again able to raise further our earnings per share up to €1.35 or 8%. So, let's say very nice figures for '22 and '23.

