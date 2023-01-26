Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 27, 2023 2:58 PM ETEastman Chemical Company (EMN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.62K Followers

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 26, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Greg Riddle - Investor Relations

Mark Costa - Board Chair & Chief Executive Officer

Willie McLain - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Jake LaRoe - Manager, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Joshua Spector - UBS

David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank

Aleksey Yefremov - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Michael Leithead - Barclays

Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley

Jeff Zekauskas - JPMorgan

Frank Mitsch - Fermium Research

Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners

Matthew DeYoe - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Michael Sison - Wells Fargo

John Roberts - Credit Suisse

Laurence Alexander - Jefferies

P.J. Juvekar - Citigroup

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Eastman Chemical Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. This call is being broadcast live on the Eastman website, www.eastman.com.

We will now turn the call over to Mr. Greg Riddle of Eastman Chemical Company, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Greg Riddle

Thank you, Emily, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. On the call with me today are Mark Costa, Board Chair and CEO; Willie McLain, Senior Vice President and CFO; and Jake LaRoe, Manager, Investor Relations.

Yesterday after market closed, we posted our fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results news release and SEC 8-K filing, our slides and our related prepared remarks in the Investors section of our website, eastman.com.

Before we begin, I'll cover two items. First, during this presentation, you will hear certain forward-looking statements concerning our plans and expectations. Actual events or results could differ materially. Certain factors related to future expectations are or will be detailed in our fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results news release during this call, in the preceding slides and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.