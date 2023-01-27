First BanCorp. (FBP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 27, 2023 3:07 PM ETFirst BanCorp. (FBP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.62K Followers

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ramon Rodriguez - Corporate Strategy and IR Officer

Aurelio Aleman - President & CEO

Orlando Berges - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Timur Braziler - Wells Fargo

Kelly Motta - KBW

Alex Twerdahl - Piper Sandler

Brett Rabatin - Hovde Group

Operator

Good morning. Thank you for attending today’s First BanCorp 4Q 2022 financial results conference call. My name is Alexis, and I'll be your moderator for today’s call. [Operator Instructions].

I'll now like to pass the conference over to the Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations Officer. Ramon Rodriguez. You may proceed.

Ramon Rodriguez

Thank you, Alexis. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining First Bancorp's conference call and webcast to discuss the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Joining you today from First Bancorp are Aurelio Aleman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Orlando Berges, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin today's call, it is my responsibility to inform you that this call may involve certain forward-looking statements, such as projections of revenue, earnings and capital structure, as well as statements on the plans and objectives of the company's business. The company's actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements made due to the important factors described in the company's latest SEC filings. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during the call. If anyone does not already have a copy of the webcast presentation or press release, you can access them at our website at fbpinvestor.com.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to our CEO, Aurelio Aleman.

Aurelio Aleman

Thanks, Ramon. Good morning to everyone and thanks for joining our earnings call today.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.