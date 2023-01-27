Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (SVCBF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCPK:SVCBF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call January 27, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Anders Edholm - SVP, Communications

Andreas Ewertz - CFO

Ulf Larsson - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Robin Santavirta - Carnegie

Linus Larsson - SEB

Oskar Lindstrom - Danske Bank

Cole Hathorn - Jefferies

Christian Kopfer - Handelsbanken

Martin Melbye - ABG

Anders Edholm

Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of SCA's Year-End Results for 2022.With me here today, I have President and CEO, Ulf Larsson; and CFO, Andreas Ewertz, to go through the results and take your questions. Over to you, Ulf.

Ulf Larsson

Thank you, Anders, and good morning also from my side. Warm welcome to the presentation of the results for the full year, but also for the fourth quarter 2022.When I summarized last year, I can state that we have delivered the best year ever. We reached SEK10.2 billion on EBITDA level, and by that, 49% profit margin.

We have had a strong demand and high prices for all our products in combination with good cost control. We have also benefited from a high degree of self-sufficiency in wood, energy and logistics.

And together, this has created a strong cash flow from which we have been able to finance all investments, including strategic. True major investment projects in Obbola and Ortviken have both started up during last year, approximately one quarter ahead of plan and we are now in an exciting start-up phase.

The new OCC line, which is needed to reach full capacity in Obbola is scheduled according to the original plan, and will be up and running during the first half of this year to meet the planned start-up curve. In addition, I can also mention that our reinvestment in a new grading mill at Bollsta sawmill

