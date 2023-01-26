Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 27, 2023 3:11 PM ETXerox Holdings Corporation (XRX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.62K Followers

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call January 26, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Beckel - VP, IR

Steve Bandrowczak - CEO

Xavier Heiss - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ananda Baruah - Loop Capital

Erik Woodring - Morgan Stanley

Angela Jin - JP Morgan

Shannon Cross - Credit Suisse

Jim Suva - Citi

Operator

Welcome to the Xerox Holdings Corporation’s Fourth Quarter and 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the meeting over to Mr. David Beckel, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

David Beckel

Good morning, everyone. I’m David Beckel, Vice President and Head of Investor Relations at Xerox Holdings Corporation. Welcome to the Xerox Holdings Corporation Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call hosted by Steve Bandrowczak, Chief Executive Officer. He is joined by Xavier Heiss, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. At the request of Xerox Holdings Corporation, today’s conference call is being recorded. Other recording and/or rebroadcasting of this call are prohibited without the express permission of Xerox.

During this call, Xerox executives will refer to slides that are available on the web at www.xerox.com/investor, and will make comments that contain forward-looking statements, which, by their nature, address matters that are in the future and are uncertain. Actual future financial results may be materially different than those expressed herein. At this time, I’d like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Bandrowczak.

Steve Bandrowczak

Good morning and thank you for joining our Q4 2022 earnings call. One year ago, it would have been difficult to predict the number and severity of obstacles we and many other companies would face in 2022. Supply chain conditions were challenged entering this year. In February, Russia invaded Ukraine and the humanitarian tragedy that disrupted supply chains further

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.