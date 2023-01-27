Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chuck Shaffer - Chairman and CEO

Tracey Dexter - CFO

Michael Young - Treasurer and Director of IR

Conference Call Participants

Brady Gailey - KBW

David Feaster - Raymond James

Brandon King - Truist Securities

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Seacoast Banking Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Malika, and I will be your operator for today. [Operator Instructions]

Before we begin, I have been asked to direct your attention to the statement at the end of the company's press release regarding forward-looking statements. Seacoast, will be discussing issues that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Act and its comments today are intended to be covered within the meaning of that Act. Please note that this conference is being recorded

I will now turn the conference over to Chuck Shaffer, Chairman and CEO of Seacoast Bank. Mr. Shaffer, you may now begin.

Chuck Shaffer

Thank you all for joining us this morning.

As we provide our comments will reference the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings slide deck, which you can find at seacoastbanking.com. I'm joined today by Tracey Dexter, Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Young, Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations.

Looking back at 2022, we made remarkable progress in expanding the franchise throughout Florida. Through acquisitions and new market launches, we strengthened our competitive position across the state and across the $10 billion in assets threshold.

We started the year with the completion of the Sabal Palm Bank and Florida Business Bank of Florida transactions, putting us in the desirable Sarasota market and continuing our growth in Brevard County. Also in the first quarter, we entered Naples and Jacksonville with

