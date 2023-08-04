Amazon And iRobot Dominating The World Seems Farfetched

Jan. 27, 2023 4:18 PM ETiRobot Corporation (IRBT), AMZNGOOG, GOOGL3 Comments
Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
Marketplace

Summary

  • Amazon is acquiring iRobot Corporation at $61 per share.
  • The deal is subject to a second request by the FTC.
  • Senator Warren has voiced her objections as well.
  • Amazon buying robots sounds scary.
  • At the end of the day, this is a $1 trillion juggernaut buying a tiny company that produces vacuum cleaners for the consumer market.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Special Situation Report get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Amazon To Buy iRobot, Maker Of Popular Roomba Vacuum

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Amazon is trying to acquire iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) at $61 per share. Meanwhile, iRobot is trading at $46.02, as the market doesn't seem to believe regulators will allow the deal. The FTC has made a 2nd request, and Senator Warren is urging

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts



This article was written by

Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
17.52K Followers
Special-Situation And Event-Driven Ideas To Improve Risk Adjusted Returns
15 years of investing and I feel like a rookie in his first year at the academy. My roots are in the value school but over time I've learned to respect different approaches. I'm interested in what quants do, options traders do, and even what WallStreetBets is doing (keep your friends close and...)

I gravitate towards special-situations. That means situations around companies or the market where the price can move in a certain direction based on a specific event or ongoing event. This eclectic and creative style of investing seems to suit my personality and interests most closely.

Since 2020 I host a podcast/videocast where I discuss (special-situation/event-driven) market events and investment ideas with top analysts, portfolio managers, hedge fund managers, experts, and other investment professionals. I highly recommend it (pick episodes around topics that interest you) for the amazing guests that come on with regularity.

I've been writing for Seeking Alpha since 2013 after playing p0ker professionally. In 2018 I founded Starshot Capital B.V. A Dutch AIF manager. Follow me on Twitter @Bramdehaas or email me Dehaas.Bram at Gmail

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IRBT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.