No Sympathy For Silvergate

Chris DeMuth Jr. profile picture
Chris DeMuth Jr.
Marketplace

Summary

  • Several other banks have traded down in sympathy.
  • Here is a bank shot on the Silvergate carnage.
  • Invest based on data, not analogy.
Bitcoin in recession global market crisis stock red price drop arrow down chart fall, Money losing moving economic inflation deflation investment loss crash, 3d rendering

KanawatTH

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

YCharts

My Cowardly Play on Silvergate

A number of banks have traded down in sympathy with Silvergate (NYSE:SI), a bank that has gotten badly hurt from crypto fallout. It is hard to get comfortable with Silvergate's deposit stability on

So far so good

YCharts

Performance since disclosed on StW (YCharts)

All three have performed well since these positions were first disclosed on StW. Want to be the first to get my best ideas? Then join today. PVBC, one of our newsletter's latest picks, is up over 26% since it was disclosed.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MCB, SBNY, PVBC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/957061-chris-demuth-jr/5549358-legal-disclosure

