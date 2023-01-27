The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 27, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Becker - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jay McConie - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Twerdahl – Piper Sandler

Chris O'Connell - KBW

Operator

Welcome to the First of Long Island Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

On the call today are Chris Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jay McConie, Chief Financial Officer; and Bill Aprigliano, Chief Accounting Officer. Today's call is being recorded. A copy of the earnings release is available on the corporation's website at snbli.com and on the earnings call web page at https://www.cstproxy.com/fnbli/earnings/2022/q4.

Before we begin, the company would like to remind everyone that this call may contain certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements, including as set forth in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors [Technical Difficulty]

Chris Becker

[Technical Difficulty] I'm gratified to announce another year of record performance. Net income and earnings per share both set new company highs in 2022 at $46.9 million and $2.04 respectively. The KBW Bank Honor Roll recognizes banks with more than $500 million in total assets that have reported consecutive increases in annual earnings per share in each of the past 10-years. Stockholders should know that your company is on that list.

We were also proud to be named to Piper Sandler's small bank all stars in 2022, which recognizes companies with a market cap below $2.5 billion that outperform the industry in growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength. Year-end and

