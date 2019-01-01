Snowflake: Getting Closer To A Profit

Jan. 27, 2023 4:31 PM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)AMZN, BRK.A, BRK.B, GOOG, GOOGL, GSPY, MCK, MSFT, SPY, UBER
Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
1.21K Followers

Summary

  • A large position has been taken in Snowflake at Joel Greenblatt's Gotham Asset Management.
  • Snowflake has also been held at Berkshire Hathaway since its IPO.
  • This article will explore the value proposition these prolific value investors might be seeing in Snowflake.

Beautiful snow flake crystal with snow background

oxign/iStock via Getty Images

Big new buy at Gotham

whalewisdom mrq 13f gotham

Gotham Top 10 (whalewisdom)

A brand new entrant to Gotham Asset Management's mrq 13F filing is Snowflake (NYSE: NYSE:SNOW). For those unfamiliar, Gotham Asset Management is Joel Greenblatt's fund, the investor who is

whale wisdom 13 F for Berkshire

Berkshire 13F (whale wisdom)

seeking alpha 1 year chart Snow

1 year price (seeking alpha)

yahoo finance balance sheet for snow

yahoo finance

yahoo finance balance sheet snapshot

yahoo finance

yahoo finance income statement

yahoo finance

seeking alpha valuations for snowflake

seeking alpha

yahoo finance analyst compilation

yahoo finance

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
1.21K Followers
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter. I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books.My working background is in private debt financing and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, GOOG, MSFT, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.