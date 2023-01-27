SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 27, 2023 4:03 PM ETSB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.62K Followers

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 27, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sarah Mekus - Executive Assistant, Corporate Secretary

Mark Klein - Chairman, President and CEO

Tony Cosentino - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the SB Financial Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast. I'd like to inform you that this conference call is being recorded, and that all participants are in listen-only mode. We will begin with remarks by management, and then open the conference up to the investment community for questions and answers.

I'll now turn the conference over to Sarah Mekus with SB Financial. Please go ahead, Sarah.

Sarah Mekus

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. I'd like to remind you that this conference call is being broadcast live over the Internet, and will be archived and available on our website at ir.yourstatebank.com. Joining me today are Mark Klein, Chairman, President and CEO; and Tony Cosentino, Chief Financial Officer.

This call may contain forward-looking statements regarding SB Financial's performance, anticipated plans, operational results, and objectives. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied on our call today. We have identified a number of different factors within the forward-looking statements at the end of our earnings release, which you are encouraged to review. SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law after the date of this call. In addition to the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this call will also contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in our earnings release.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Klein.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.