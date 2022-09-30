BuzzFeed: AI May Provide Buzz, But Isn't Going To Feed Profits

Jan. 27, 2023 5:11 PM ETBuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD)
Ranjit Thomas, CFA profile picture
Ranjit Thomas, CFA
Marketplace

Summary

  • There’s a lot of buzz around BuzzFeed’s decision to use AI.
  • The company is generating losses while revenue is not growing.
  • Even if it gets to profitability, no fundamental upside in the stock.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Stock Scanner. Learn More »

Hologram Human Head - Deep Learning And Artificial Intelligence Abstract Background

AI

imaginima

Introduction

The year has started out well for unprofitable firms that found the going tough last year. Tax-loss selling ended, interest rates are yet to go up any more, and people presumably got bonuses they can throw into the market. The

If you enjoyed this article, click Follow to get alerts when we publish an article. Better still, consider subscribing to our premium service Stock Scanner, where we scour the market for stocks with substantial upside and bring them to your attention, along with an actionable way to profit. Stocks like Danaos (DAC), up 10x in 2 years! Long and short ideas are discussed, and so are options to generate income. More than a hundred pre-screened ideas annually for your investment consideration! You can sign up here

This article was written by

Ranjit Thomas, CFA profile picture
Ranjit Thomas, CFA
3.01K Followers
Author of Stock Scanner
Stock and options ideas to generate income from a professional investor

Ranjit Thomas, CFA is an accomplished finance and business executive who currently manages an investment portfolio and advises businesses on strategic and financial issues. His style of analysis is fundamental and focused on the numbers. Read his Investment Strategy Statement for more details. Ranjit is an Associate Board Member of the Council for Economic Education (www.councilforeconed.org) and a Board Member of the CFA Society of NC. He is also the author of a trivia book titled "Quizzing: Everything You Always Wanted to Know But Didn't Know Where to Look"

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of BZFD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.