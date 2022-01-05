CNH Industrial: Macroeconomic Tailwinds And A Widening Moat Offer Solid Long-Term Growth Potential

Jan. 27, 2023 5:22 PM ETCNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)
John Moumtsakis profile picture
John Moumtsakis
99 Followers

Summary

  • The global agriculture equipment market is estimated to surpass USD 168.8 billion by 2030, fueled by the growing demand for food and governmental financing initiatives.
  • CNH Industrial is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth and under the leadership of Scott Wine has taken a number of actions in order to widen its moat.
  • According to our Fair Valuation Model, CNH Industrial is undervalued by 12.44%.
  • Potential issues with the integration of Raven, the loyalty voting structure in place, and the tightening of emission standards pose the main risks for potential investors.

3d illustration of smart farming concept, tractor on a smartphone, farm online management ads, farming control technology online.

waleed ahmed

Investment Thesis

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) reported its Q3 2022 results on Nov. 8, 2022. The company finished the quarter with record revenues of $5.9 billion and an Adjusted EBIT from Industrial Activities up $250 million compared to

Arable Land per Capita

Source:Heraeus

Agriculture Equipment Market Size

Source:Globenewswire

Ag Economy Barometer

Source: FarmEquipment

CNHI Net Sales

Source:Meccagri

Fair Valuation Model CNH Industrial

Source:Author's Calculations

This article was written by

John Moumtsakis profile picture
John Moumtsakis
99 Followers
Ex-Management Consultant, currently working in the banking sector. Passionate about investments, business and international relations. Aspiring digital nomad and futurist! Striving always for the best. The road towards financial freedom is not easy but it is worth the sacrifices. Fundamental analysis advocate. I hope that you will find actionable intelligence on my articles and blog posts!If you would also like to explore opportunities in the Greek Stock Market, please do not hesitate to contact me at jmoumtsakis@live.com.Welcome to my page!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.