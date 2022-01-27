Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 27, 2022 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Adriano Duarte - Head of Investor Relations

Tony Labozzetta - President & Chief Executive Officer

Tom Lyons - Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Fitzgibbon - Piper Sandler

Bill Young - RBC Capital Markets

Michael Perito - KBW

Operator

Hello and welcome to today's Provident Financial Services, Inc. Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. My name is Bailey [ph] and I'll be the moderator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Adriano Duarte, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Adriano Duarte

Thank you, Bailey [ph]. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter earnings call. Today's presenters are President and CEO, Tony Labozzetta; and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Lyons.

Before beginning the review of our financial results, we ask that you please take note of our standard caution as to any forward-looking statements that may be made during the course of today's call. Our full disclaimer is contained in this morning's earnings release which has been posted to the Investor Relations page on our website, provident.bank.

Now, it's my pleasure to introduce Tony Labozzetta, who will offer his perspective on the fourth quarter results. Tony?

Tony Labozzetta

Thank you, Adriano and good morning, everyone. Provident finished the year strong by delivering another solid financial performance in the fourth quarter. We produced record interest income and record non-net interest income, resulting in earnings of $0.66 per share. Our performance was driven by loan growth, the stability of our deposit base that continues to exhibit good betas and sound balance sheet management, all of which resulted in an expansion of our net interest margin to 3.62%.

