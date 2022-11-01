Mo-BRUK: Curious, But Too Hesitant To Take Action

Jan. 27, 2023 5:27 PM ETMo-BRUK S.A. (MBRFF)
Djamel Hagedorn profile picture
Djamel Hagedorn
1 Follower

Summary

  • Mo-BRUK has grown strongly in the past and has multiyear, double-digit growth expectations. It is highly profitable and has a solid balance sheet.
  • Its founding family has decision-making power and still owns a large stake in the company, which appears attractively valued compared to international peers.
  • The conditions to buy the stock were almost too good to be true for most of the last two years.
  • However, some of the key components that would make it a clear buy have crumbled a bit in recent quarters, which has also increased the level of uncertainty.
  • I'm curious about how this will unfold, but for now, I will remain on the sidelines cheering for those who are brave enough to take action.

Umweltprobleme

zeljkosantrac/E+ via Getty Images

Mo-BRUK's revenue by segment

Mo-BRUK's revenues (mobruk.pl: results presentation)

Mo-BRUK's revenues from "ecological bombs" by period

Mo-BRUK's revenues from "ecological bombs" (mobruk.pl: results presentation)

Mo-BRUK's margins and profits by time period

Mo-BRUK's profitability indicators (mobruk.pl: results presentation)

Mo-BRUK's dividend payments from 2018 to 2021

Mo-BRUK's dividend payments (mobruk.pl: results presentation)

DCF valuation Mo-BRUK

DCF valuation (author's spreadsheet)

I have been enjoying analyzing companies and identifying undervalued opportunities for several years now. I always have a keen eye for spotting hidden gems in the market. I have a broad knowledge of different sectors and I like to do thorough research and due diligence.I enjoy sharing my insights and analysis with the investing community to always keep improving. With a strong belief in the power of long-term investing, I have a portfolio of carefully selected stocks that have consistently outperformed the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

