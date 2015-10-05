HPI: Long-Term Amortizing NAV And Distributions Suggest Caution Warranted

Summary

  • The HPI fund provides exposure to preferred stocks and corporate bonds.
  • The fund pays an attractive 8.5% distribution yield.
  • However, looking at HPI's long-term performance, I am concerned with its long-term declining NAV and distributions.
  • A simple passive ETF like VRP outperforms HPI on most metrics.

Skyline view at sunset of Northern Chicago

chrisp0/E+ via Getty Images

The John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) is a closed-end fund that aims to provide high current income and capital preservation through a portfolio of preferred stocks and corporate bonds. Although HPI's 8.5% distribution yield looks attractive, HPI

HPI key facts

Figure 1 - HPI key facts (jhinvestments.com)

Preferred equity ranks between bonds and equity

Figure 2 - Preferred equity ranks between bonds and equity in capital structure (royalbank.com)

HPI asset allocation

Figure 3 - HPI asset allocation (jhinvestments.com)

HPI credit quality allocation

Figure 4 - HPI credit quality allocation (jhinvestments.com)

HPI historical returns

Figure 5 - HPI historical returns (morningstar.com)

HPI annual returns have been volatile

Figure 6 - HPI annual returns have been volatile (morningstar.com)

HPI risk metrics

Figure 7 - HPI risk metrics (morningstar.com)

HPI has been partially funding distribution through ROC

Figure 8 - HPI has been partially funding distribution through ROC (HPI 2022 annual report)

HPI has a long-term declining NAV

Figure 9 - HPI has a long-term declining NAV (morningstar.com)

HPI annual distributions

Figure 10 - HPI annual distributions (Seeking Alpha)

HPI vs. VRP

Figure 11 - HPI vs. VRP (Author created with returns and risk metrics from Morningstar and fund details and distribution from Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

