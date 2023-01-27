Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 27, 2023 4:28 PM ETSouthside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.62K Followers

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 27, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lindsey Bailes - VP, IR

Lee Gibson - President and CEO

Julie Shamburger - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Will Jones - KBW

Brad Milsaps - Piper Sandler

Brian Conner - Hovde Group

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by and welcome to Southside Bancshares, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker for today, Lindsey Bailes, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Lindsey Bailes

Thank you, Justin. Good morning everyone and welcome to Southside Bancshares' fourth quarter and year end 2022 earnings call. A transcript of today's call will be posted on southside.com under Investor Relations.

During today's call and other disclosures and presentations, I will remind you that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that could materially change our current forward-looking assumptions are described in our earnings release and our Form 10-K.

Joining me today are Lee Gibson, President and CEO; and Julie Shamburger, CFO. First, Lee will share his comments on the quarter and then Julie will give an overview of our financial results.

I will now turn the call over to Lee.

Lee Gibson

Good morning everyone and welcome to Southside Bancshares' fourth quarter and year-end earnings call for 2022. This morning, we reported excellent fourth quarter and annual results for 2022. Highlights for the quarter included earnings per share of $0.87, a return on average assets of 1.47%, a return on average tangible common equity of 21.35%, annualized linked quarter loan growth of 8.2%, a linked quarter, four

