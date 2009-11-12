SCHG Adds Growth In A 2-ETF Package That Beat The S&P 500 Over 10 Years

ETF Monkey profile picture
ETF Monkey
Marketplace

Summary

  • In multiple previous articles, I have outlined what I believe are reasons for caution as we navigate 2023. I also identified 2 sectors that I believe may hold up well.
  • For this article, I decided to take a look at SCHG, an ETF I hadn't previously reviewed. Bottom line: I found a lot to like but also had some concerns.
  • And then, I had an idea. What if I combined this ETF with another personal favorite I previously reviewed and later incorporated in my personal portfolio?
  • Honestly, the results surprised me. They may surprise you as well.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

glowing graph 2

Jonathan Kitchen

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate.)

Back in November, I wrote an article entitled We're In The 5th Inning - That's Why I Hold Almost 25% Cash. In that article, I offered 5 reasons that suggest maintaining a level

SCHG: Key Data Points

SCHG: Key Data Points (Seeking Alpha)

SCHG: Fund Characteristics

SCHG: Fund Characteristics (Charles Schwab)

SCHG vs. VOO: 2012-2022 Backtest

SCHG vs. VOO: 2012-2022 Backtest (PortfolioVisualizer.com)

SCHG & SCHD: Fund Overlap

SCHG & SCHD: Fund Overlap (Etfrc.com)

SCHG & SCHD: Non-Overlapping Exposures

SCHG & SCHD: Non-Overlapping Exposures (Etfrc.com)

SCHG/SCHD Mix vs. VOO

SCHG/SCHD Mix vs. VOO (PortfolioVisualizer.com)

Perfomance Results: SCHG/SCHD vs. VOO

Performance Results: SCHG/SCHD vs. VOO (PortfolioVisualizer.com)

Income Comparison: SCHG/SCHD vs. VOO

Income Comparison: SCHG/SCHD vs. VOO (PortfolioVisualizer.com)

ETF Monkey Teams Up With Income Builder

ETF Monkey has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

hoya capital income builder

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

ETF Monkey profile picture
ETF Monkey
6.73K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.
I am a recently-retired individual investor and have managed my own investments for over 35 years. My professional background is in the finance area. I believe that the benefits of investing, and the market, should be understandable and available to everyone, including those with little or no financial background. My hope is to explain concepts simply, taking much of the mystery and fear out of the process.  To keep up with my very latest, please subscribe to my Substack newsletter and Twitter feed. In addition to my personal writing, I am a contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes, and to consult with their personal tax or financial advisors as to its applicability to their circumstances. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.