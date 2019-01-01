Visa: Strong Q1 FY23, Still Less Than 30x P/E

Jan. 27, 2023 6:23 PM ETVisa Inc. (V)MA1 Comment
Librarian Capital profile picture
Librarian Capital
7.77K Followers

Summary

  • Visa Inc. shares are currently up 3.4% after strong Q1 FY23 results overnight, but are only 6.2% higher than at 2020 year-end.
  • Q1 FY23 was exceptionally strong, thanks to the post-COVID rebound, with Adjusted EPS up more than 30% on an underlying basis.
  • Revenues from new flows and value-added services each grew by more than 20%; volumes have remained strong in January so far.
  • FY23 outlook has been improved, including with more cost control, and we now expect Adjusted EPS to grow at low-teens.
  • With Visa shares at $232.32, our forecasts indicate a total return of 94% (20.0% annualized) by September 2026. Buy.

Visa Plans Largest IPO In U.S. History

Justin Sullivan

Introduction: Why Is Visa Stock Up?

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) released their Q1 FY23 results after markets closed on Thursday (January 26). Shares are up 3.4% (to $232.32) as of 3:30 pm EST on Friday, having now risen by more than 12% year-to-date:

This article was written by

Librarian Capital profile picture
Librarian Capital
7.77K Followers
Global, long-term, fundamentally-oriented & concentrated investing. With more than 10 years' buy-side experience, I look at stocks globally and across industries, with a focus on the U.S. and U.K.. My investing style can best be described as "Quality Growth" or "Growth At a Reasonable Price". (previously writing under the name "Blue Sky Capital" until December 2019)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of V,MA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.