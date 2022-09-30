Helbiz Will Likely Continue To Dilute While Riding The Coattails Of The Naked Short Squeeze Investigation From Genius

Jan. 27, 2023 7:46 PM ETHelbiz, Inc. (HLBZ)GNS, HLBZW1 Comment
Edward Vranic, CFA profile picture
Edward Vranic, CFA
5.77K Followers

Summary

  • Helbiz has gotten on the bandwagon of the "naked short war" led by Genius Group, but has taken no serious action.
  • HLBZ's share count has recently exploded from ~50 million to ~140 million, mainly from a SEPA agreement with Yorkville.
  • The shares were issued to Yorkville in the $0.11 to $0.16 range, giving the firm incentive to dump shares at large profits when the stock recently popped to over $0.50.
  • The company's financial state is extremely precarious and HLBZ will likely need to continue diluting in the near future.
  • The dilution theory is backed by the non-committal behavior of HLBZ's CEO Salvator Palella.
Night photo of a Helbiz rental scooter at Downtown Miami

felixmizioznikov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A few days ago, I wrote an article on Genius Group Limited (NYSE:GNS) and how I believe that the company's investigation into naked short sellers is genuine. I briefly mentioned Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) as a company

This article was written by

Edward Vranic, CFA profile picture
Edward Vranic, CFA
5.77K Followers
I am a private investor based out of Toronto, Canada and I have been investing since 2003. After 8 years in Corporate Finance with a Canadian Telecom company I have decided to dedicate myself full-time to the capital markets. I write on Seeking Alpha to demonstrate my financial analysis and writing skills across a variety of industries and to take advantage of any story-based trading opportunity that may arise. My passion and greatest depth of knowledge is on Canadian small cap stocks and I consider my blog posts to be some of my best work. I am interested in any freelance opportunities that may arise outside of Seeking Alpha on Canadian or American listed stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GNS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.