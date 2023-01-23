Tesla's Future As A Super Conglomerate?

Jan. 27, 2023 7:49 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)AAPL, GOOG, GOOGL1 Comment
Trade Theory profile picture
Trade Theory
59 Followers

Summary

  • When based on present fundamentals, Tesla, Inc. is priced for growth and appreciation, as we anticipate 20% upside from current levels.
  • Expect Tesla earnings surprises in the way of deliveries, as larger-scale producers with more expertise are positioned to take market share away from up-starts.
  • We project revenue of $222 billion, and derive our price forecast based on a combination adjusted EBITDA/earnings multiples.
  • Elon Musk might combine his businesses into a superstructure entity like Google, which  could be valued at $10 Trillion + by 2033.
  • Absent substantial M&A activity, Tesla doesn't achieve a valuation that's in excess of Apple and Saudi Aramco.

Tesla Motors in Fremont

JasonDoiy

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) had what many would consider a very strong quarter in quite a while, as TSLA in Q4 2022 beat on revenue and earnings without as much ludicrous commentary as usual from Elon Musk

Tesla

Tesla (Tesla)

Forecast TSLA Valuation

Analysis by Trade Theory (Trade Theory)

Elon Musk Space Age CEO

Image is author’s interpretation of current events (Trade Theory Illustration)

Tesla valuation 2033

estimate by Trade Theory (Trade Theory)

This article was written by

Trade Theory profile picture
Trade Theory
59 Followers
Wants to remain Hidden in the Shadows while discussing stocks. One would say this person is a ninja investor that primarily trades blue chip stocks that are well followed and understood.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.