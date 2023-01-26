Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 27, 2023 8:11 PM ETFair Isaac Corporation (FICO)
Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 26, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Steve Weber - Vice President and Interim Chief Financial Officer

William Lansing - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Surinder Thind - Jefferies LLC

Kyle Peterson - Needham & Company, LLC

Manav Patnaik - Barclays Bank PLC

Ashish Sabadra - RBC Capital Markets

Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank AG

Operator

Greetings, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fair Isaac Corporation Quarterly Earnings Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] This conference is being recorded Thursday, January 26, 2023.

And now I'd like to turn the conference over to Steve Weber. Please go ahead.

Steve Weber

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining FICO's first quarter earnings call. I'm Steve Weber, Interim CFO, and I'm joined today by our CEO, Will Lansing. Today, we issued a press release that describes financial results compared to the prior year. On this call, management will also discuss results in comparison to the prior quarter in order to facilitate understanding of the run rate of our business.

Certain statements made in this presentation may be characterized as forward-looking under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements involve many uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Information concerning these uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, in particular, in the risk factors and forward-looking statements portions of such filings. Copies are available from the SEC, from the FICO website or from our Investor Relations team.

This call will also include statements regarding certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Company's earnings release and Regulation G schedule issued today for a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP

