A blockbuster week ahead includes the FOMC meeting, a key OPEC gathering, and a flurry of heavyweight earnings reports. The Federal Reserve is largely anticipated to fire off a 25-point rate hike to take the target federal funds rate to 4.50% to 4.75%. The consensus view is that the Fed will continue with its tightening policy and signal more rate hikes are still in the mix. Seeking Alpha author Bill Conerly said in his Fed preview article that the transitory elements of inflation have come down, but the underlying problem of excessive stimulus remains. OPEC oil ministers will meet online during the week to review levels of output. The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of OPEC+ is expected to endorse the current oil output policy of the group. Also on the macroeconomic calendar, the unemployment report at the end of the week is expected to show a rise in nonfarm payrolls of 225K with the end of a strike by University of California workers in late December a positive factor. Private payrolls are forecast to rise by 200K following a 220k increase in December. Bank of America thinks behind the strong payroll print, some details will show cracks in the foundation, particularly in manufacturing. The heavy earnings slate includes reports from tech heavyweights Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG), and Meta Platforms (META

