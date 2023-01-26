Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WZZAF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for coming to this presentation. So this is Wizz Air Holdings plc Q3 fiscal ‘23 result presentation. So let me just give you the highlights as we consider this period.

So the reporting -- in the reporting period, revenue was up 43% versus pre-pandemic level. So that is Q3 fiscal ’20. If you take the financial year-to-date, the first nine months, we are up 35% versus pre-pandemic level. So clearly, Wizz Air is the fastest-growing airline in Europe. At the same time, unit revenue grew by 4%. I think we said that before that this is the first time, we are seeing a very substantial volume growth, capacity growth delivered to the market at the same time being able to grow unit revenue too. And within that revenue growth as unit revenue represented 7% growth relative to pre-pandemic levels.

