Ethan Allen: Still A Great Buy After Q2 Earnings

Jan. 28, 2023 12:14 AM ETEthan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD)
Sweet Minute Capital profile picture
Sweet Minute Capital
305 Followers

Summary

  • Q2 earnings have surpassed estimates and supports initial bullish thesis.
  • The company's dividend program and balance sheet remains strong.
  • Fundamental investment thesis is unchanged and our conservative valuation model still finds ~20% upside from current levels.
  • We reiterate a "BUY" rating on the stock at its current levels.

3D rendering of a cozy living room

alvarez

Quick Recap

We initiated a "BUY" rating for Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETD) on September 13th, 2022 based on strong financial performance, strong brand, and steady dividend distributions. Shares are up ~20% since the publication of the initial coverage writing. The stock at the time of

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Sweet Minute Capital Valuation

Sweet Minute Capital Valuation

This article was written by

Sweet Minute Capital profile picture
Sweet Minute Capital
305 Followers
Sweet Minute Capital produces high-quality research on contrarian investment ideas, focusing on various industries with potential for high growth of shareholder value. We strive to uncover under-appreciated stocks that are priced well below their long-term fundamental value and can generate outsized shareholder returns for the long term. The firm also specializes in producing research that focuses on easy-to-understand concepts that are accessible to all readers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.