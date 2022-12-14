SPY: Bulls Can Sleep Well At Night Ahead Of The February Fed Meeting

Jan. 28, 2023 12:51 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)MSFT, SPX, TSLA, VXX, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ, RWK, RWL, RYARX4 Comments
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Marketplace

Summary

  • We expect a shift in the messaging towards monetary policy at the February 2nd Fed Meeting which can work as a catalyst for risk assets.
  • The latest December PCE data showed inflation ended 2022 well below the Fed's forecast from the last FOMC.
  • We highlight ongoing themes during the Q4 earnings season.
  • We are bullish on the S&P 500 and see more upside in the SPY ETF.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Conviction Dossier get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Happy woman relaxing in hammock

Circle Creative Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Stock market bulls are loving this rally and it's coming at the expense of doom-and-gloomers or anyone betting on a big crash lower. Compared to the start of last year, the tables have turned and

Chart
Data by YCharts

VX metrics

source: finviz

PCE metrics

source: St. Louis Fed

PCE data

source: tradingeconomics

PCE metrics

source: St. Louis Fed

Chart
Data by YCharts

PCE metrics

source: FactSet

SPY metrics

source: FactSet

Chart
Data by YCharts

SPY metrics

Seeking Alpha

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
16.98K Followers
Outside-the-box trade ideas through a powerful multi-sector strategy.

BOOX Research is now Dan Victor, CFA

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions.

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, TSLA, JNJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.