Challenging And Volatile Near-Term Trends At Popular, But Valuation Isn't Bad

Jan. 28, 2023 12:52 AM ETPopular, Inc. (BPOP)
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.32K Followers

Summary

  • Popular's fourth quarter results varied away from the typical bank earnings report, and not in a good way, with pressures on spread income, fee income, and pre-provision profits.
  • 2023 is looking like a more challenging year, as the bank isn't seeing loans reprice as quickly as deposits and operating leverage options seem limited.
  • Popular is a huge presence in the Puerto Rican banking sector and economy, making it harder for the bank to sustainably and significantly outperform the underlying economy.
  • Popular shares do look undervalued and I think management is good, but I'm not as confident in a sustained turnaround for the Puerto Rican economy at this point.

San Juan, Puerto Rico resort skyline on Condado Beach

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

While there’s plenty of uncertainty and volatility among mainland banks, the more volatile nature of the Puerto Rican economy adds another twist to the investment analysis process for Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP). I’m guardedly

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.32K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.